Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Italian navy boards suspected Russian tanker in the Mediterranean

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is seen anchored off La Maddalena island, off Sardinia's northeast coast, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2003   -  
Copyright © africanews
ANTONIO SATTA/AP2003
By Rédaction Africanews

World News

The Italian Navy said its troops boarded a tanker in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday it claimed was linked to Russia.

The navy said that personnel from one of its ships currently serving as flagship of a European Union mission in the Mediterranean Sea, boarded the oil tanker west of the island of Pantelleria in the central Mediterranean Sea.

The navy said the tanker is currently subject to European sanctions and belongs to the so-called Russian shadow fleet.

The fleet is used to circumvent sanctions on Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine.

The tanker "Toa Payoh", sailing under the Cameroon flag, departed from the port of Cotonou, in the African country of Benin, on 16 July and was bound for Istanbul, Turkey, the Italian Navy said.

Troops boarded the tanker after its captain refused to cooperate when requested to provide information, the navy said.

The shadow fleet is made up of aging tankers bought used, often by nontransparent entities with addresses in non-sanctioning countries such as the United Arab Emirates or the Marshall Islands, and flagged in places like Gabon or the Cook Islands.

Additional sources • Agencies

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..