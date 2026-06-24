UNAids warns US funding cut could cost lives in South Africa

UNAids chief Winnie Byanyima has warned that the US decision to withdraw HIV and Aids funding from South Africa could cost lives and reverse years of progress against the virus.

"Please do not take money away because you are taking lives away," she told reporters ahead of a UN meeting on HIV, urging Washington to consider a gradual transition.

The United States previously provided around $400 million a year through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar), accounting for about 17% of South Africa's HIV response funding.

South Africa has more than eight million people living with HIV, the highest number in the world.

The South African Health Ministry said it had not been formally informed of the decision but had been working towards greater self-reliance.

The move comes amid worsening relations between Washington and Pretoria. US officials said the funding reduction was linked to concerns over South Africa's policies, allegations the government has rejected.

Last week, the US State Department confirmed a phased drawdown of Pepfar funding in South Africa.