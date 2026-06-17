South Africa's DA drops ex-leader Steenhuisen from cabinet

South Africa's Democratic Alliance, the second-largest party in the fragile coalition government, on Wednesday demoted former leader John Steenhuisen from the cabinet months before local elections.

The reshuffle comes ahead of November's local government elections, a key test for the party following the formation of the 10-party coalition government in 2024.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, the Cape Town mayor who took over as party leader in April, had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Steenhuisen as agriculture minister, the DA said in a statement.

Steenhuisen will be replaced by Willie Aucamp, the current environment minister, and will take up a role as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition.

The changes follow a "careful assessment" of the party's representation in government, the DA said, adding that the renewed team would strengthen its contribution to the coalition.

"We believe in accountability in public office, high standards of performance, and responsiveness to the needs of South Africans," the party said.

The centre-right joined government after the African National Congress (ANC) lost its 30-year majority in the 2024 national elections amid voter disillusionment with corruption and mismanagement.

The DA holds six cabinet positions compared to 20 for the ANC.

Formed in 2000 as a merger of three mostly white parties, the DA, which runs on a liberal, free-market agenda, has struggled to stave off its white, middle-class identity and win over black voters.