Fear of Ebola keeps pregnant women away from hospitals in DR Congo

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ebola outbreak is triggering a secondary health crisis as growing numbers of pregnant women avoid hospitals for fear of infection or being placed under observation.

At Bénédicte Clinic in Bunia, prenatal consultations have dropped dramatically. According to the clinic’s medical director, Dr. Sonny Mwembo, attendance has fallen from around 60 expectant mothers per month to just 10 since the outbreak began.

Among those staying away is 26-year-old Esther Lutula, who is expecting her second child. She says concerns about Ebola screening procedures have led her to suspend her prenatal care.

"I stopped going to prenatal consultations. I prefer to wait until the Ebola outbreak is under control. When someone arrives at the hospital with a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher, they are placed under observation. That worries me, so I am waiting until the risk of infection decreases before resuming my medical visits."

Lutula's fears intensified after a relative died from the virus.

"My sister’s sister-in-law died on Sunday. She worked in a bakery, and we learned that she had died from Ebola. I was afraid to attend the funeral. My husband advised me to stay at home because pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to the disease."

One month after the outbreak was officially declared, health authorities have reported 782 confirmed cases and 181 deaths across the three affected provinces. The virus continues to spread rapidly in remote areas, where population movements make contact tracing more difficult.

Health professionals warn that avoiding medical care could have serious consequences for mothers and their babies. Dr. Sonny Mwembo, Medical Director, Bénédicte Clinic: "This recent decline in attendance at prenatal consultations is worrying. It could lead to more obstetric complications and, ultimately, an increase in maternal deaths as well as fetal and neonatal deaths."

Health authorities and humanitarian organizations are now working to reassure communities that preventive measures are in place at healthcare facilities, hoping to prevent the Ebola outbreak from causing a parallel maternal health crisis.