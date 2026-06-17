Messi ties World Cup goals record as Argentina tops Algeria

Lionel Messi delivered a historic performance as Argentina opened their World Cup campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria.

The Argentine captain scored a sensational hat trick, tying German legend Miroslav Klose for the most World Cup goals in history with 16. An emotional Messi wiped away tears after scoring the opening goal just minutes into the match, later revealing he had been going through difficult personal days.

The 39-year-old added a second goal early in the second half before completing the first World Cup hat trick of his career to a standing ovation from more than 69,000 fans.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised his captain, calling him “incredible,” while teammate Rodrigo De Paul highlighted Messi’s leadership and commitment to the team.

Remarkably, the hat trick came exactly 20 years after Messi made his World Cup debut. It was also his fifth consecutive World Cup match with a goal, further strengthening his claim as football’s greatest player.

With Argentina seeking back-to-back World Cup titles, Messi has once again shown he remains the heartbeat of the reigning champions.