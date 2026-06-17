Ghana's Thomas Partey loses bid to enter Canada for World Cup

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has lost a court challenge to allow him to enter Canada for his team's World Cup opener in Toronto.

Ottawa denied Partey's visa over seven charges of rape and one count of sexual assault brought against him in Britain.

Accra requested an injunction to set aside the decision but it was denied by a federal judge on Tuesday.

Ghana's foreign minister called the ruling "high-handed and extremely unfair." Accra has sent an official "note of protest" to Ottawa, formally asking for the decision to be reviewed.

Canada's foreign ministry told AFP that it "maintains regular diplomatic engagement with Ghana, including on consular and migration-related issues when they arise."

But the ministry declined comment on discussions with Ghana about Partey's exclusion and said decisions on entering the country are made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

IRCC said "Canada has been consistent that hosting major events does not change Canada's immigration laws."

"Every person seeking to come to Canada is assessed individually, based on the facts available and the law that applies," it added in a statement.

The Black Stars will play Panama on Thursday.

Shortly before the decision was handed down, Ghana's veteran coach Carlos Queiroz told reporters in Toronto that his side would be ready, regardless of the court outcome.

"My business is to play with the cards that I have in front of me," Queiroz said."When the decision comes, we are ready."

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen, also asked about Partey's possible exclusion, said he believed Ghana would pose strong competition even if the former Arsenal player was not on the pitch.

"They have a lot of other footballers who can take on his role," he said in Spanish.Ghana would not be "weaker" because Partey was absent, he added.

"They have a lot more experience than we have," Christiansen said of the Black Stars.

The charges against Partey relate to allegations by four different women between 2020 and 2022. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.