Ex-Arsenal star Thomas Partey denies rape and assault charges

Ghanaian football star Thomas Partey has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault in London.

The 32-year-old midfielder, currently playing for Villarreal, attended a court hearing on September 17.

The allegations stem from his time at Arsenal and involve multiple incidents said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Partey has been charged with five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault against a third woman.

He was released on bail following his initial arrest. The judge has scheduled a trial date for November 2, 2026, at Southwark Crown Court in central London.

In the meantime, Partey remains active on the field; he recently played as a substitute in a Champions League match against Tottenham. Spurs fans immediately booed him and continued to do so every time he got involved in play. Tottenham won 1-0.

Partey's lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he "denies all the charges against him" and that he welcomed "the opportunity to clear his name finally."

Police said the investigation was opened in February 2022 when it first received a report of rape.