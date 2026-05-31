Nigerian fans celebrate Paris Saint-Germain's win over Arsenal

Nigerian fans exploded with joy on Saturday night after Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 4-3 in a tense penalty shootout in the UEFA Champions League final.

The country’s long-time love affair with PSG dates back to the late 1990s when Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha played for the French team.

But not everyone is a fan of Les Parisiens.

While PSG supporters celebrated the victory, many Arsenal fans expressed disappointment, but pride in their team's performance.

"I feel sad. Arsenal lost on penalties. I mean, it's a terrible feeling as an Arsenal fan. But then, I can pick a lot of positives," said Michael Eso who watched the game at a viewing centre in Lagos.

Fellow Gunners fan, Anishola Wahab, said she was proud rather than disappointed with the team**.**

"Even extra time, they took it to penalties. Definitely, they really tried. Penalties are anybody's game. It's anybody's game, so I can't blame them," she said.

Thousands gathered in bars, restaurants and viewing centres across the country to watch European club football's biggest match, with many staying glued to giant television screens until the dramatic shootout decided the winner.

The final, which ended level after regulation and extra time, sparked emotional reactions from fans backing both clubs.

Cheers, chants and groans echoed through packed venues as each penalty was taken before PSG eventually emerged victorious.

"I feel excited. I feel joyous. My cup is full tonight. I can go home without eating anything tonight and sleep away," said Abiodun Oluleke, a PSG fan, who watched the game in Lagos.

Football pundit, Sulaiman "Pooja" Adebayo, said the game was very balanced and both teams deserved congratulations for giving it their all.

"And on penalties, anybody can win. And of course, the team that maybe a bit deserved it won the game as the current champions. They are back-to-back champions. Arsenal just got to the final after how many years? So I think it was well deserved for PSG," he said.

European football enjoys a huge following in Nigeria, where fans closely follow clubs from England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

The Champions League final is among the most anticipated events on the football calendar, drawing fans from different backgrounds and rival allegiances.