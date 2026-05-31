Nigeria's NDC party names Peter Obi as 2027 presidential candidate

The opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has named Peter Obi as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election, setting up a rematch of the three-way contest that defined the 2023 poll.

Obi will again face Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former two-term governor of the south-eastern Anambra state was declared candidate by the relatively new NDC which officially registered in February.

"No nation can thrive when citizens can no longer sleep with their eyes closed," Obi said after accepting his nomination, referring to Nigeria's ongoing security challenges.

He named Dr Radu Ogbogoso as his running mate “to join me as the vice presidential candidate so we can rescue this country".

Obi won 25 per cent of the vote in the last poll on the back of his social media-driven Obidient Movement, coming third after Atiku.

"I want Nigeria to return to that era where the rule of law will prevail and the country will work, he told NDC members at the party’s special convention on Saturday.

There is widespread discontent with Tinubu's tenure amid a cost of living crisis, power outages, and insecurity.

Some analysts say this may hamper the president’s bid for re-election, but others suggest the opposition split could boost his chances of a second four-year term.

The general elections are due to take place on 16 January 2027.