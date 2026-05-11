Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Madagascar presidential election scheduled for October 2027

Col. Michael Randrianirina waits to be sworn in as President in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 17 October 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Madagascar

Madagascar’s political transition is entering a critical new phase. The Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) has unveiled a timeline for key votes, with a constitutional referendum set for June 2027 and presidential elections to follow in October.

The first major step begins next month, a nationwide overhaul of the voter registry, a process already drawing intense scrutiny after months of controversy surrounding the CENI, despite the recent replacement of several members.

The stakes are high in a country still reeling from last year’s political upheaval, which ousted President Andry Rajoelina.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina took power after deadly youth-led protests erupted over chronic water and electricity shortages.

Randrianirina rejects accusations of a coup, insisting power was legally handed to him by the Constitutional Court.

He has promised a two-year political transition under a roadmap unveiled in February.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..