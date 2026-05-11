Madagascar presidential election scheduled for October 2027

Madagascar’s political transition is entering a critical new phase. The Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) has unveiled a timeline for key votes, with a constitutional referendum set for June 2027 and presidential elections to follow in October.

The first major step begins next month, a nationwide overhaul of the voter registry, a process already drawing intense scrutiny after months of controversy surrounding the CENI, despite the recent replacement of several members.

The stakes are high in a country still reeling from last year’s political upheaval, which ousted President Andry Rajoelina.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina took power after deadly youth-led protests erupted over chronic water and electricity shortages.

Randrianirina rejects accusations of a coup, insisting power was legally handed to him by the Constitutional Court.

He has promised a two-year political transition under a roadmap unveiled in February.