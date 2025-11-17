Madagascar’s New Leader Randrianirina outlines bold Roadmap in first national address

Nearly a month after being sworn in as Madagascar’s “president of the refoundation,” Michael Randrianirina made his highly anticipated first address to the nation. Speaking in a pre-recorded televised “conversation” from the State Palace, the colonel who rose to power after weeks of tension and youth-led demonstrations recounted the dramatic three-week struggle that reshaped the island.

Randrianirina firmly rejected claims that the fall of his predecessor, Andry Rajoelina, was a coup, insisting no violence occurred. Responding to accusations of judicial revenge against the former regime, he was blunt: investigations are the work of justice, not vengeance and he vowed to pursue those who plundered the country.

Laying out Madagascar’s roadmap, he announced a nationwide consultation, led by the influential FFKM, to build a new governance system, followed by a referendum and a presidential election within two years. He also promised a new Youth Assembly and a stronger place for Malagasy language and history in schools.

When asked if he would run for president, Randrianirina said the decision belongs to the people. And in closing, he urged patience, reminding citizens that rebuilding the nation “cannot be done in two months” and must be a collective effort.