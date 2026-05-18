President Guelleh names new 26-member cabinet including 8 women

Djibouti has unveiled its first government since the re-election of President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, with the new cabinet made up of 26 ministers, including eight women and one secretary of state. The appointments were announced Sunday through a presidential decree signed by Guelleh following his victory in the April 2026 presidential election.

Several senior figures maintained key government positions in the reshuffle.

Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh kept the Economy and Finance Ministry, while Abdoulkader Houssein Omar was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in addition to serving as government spokesperson.

Hassan Omar Bourhan retained the Defence Ministry, while Omar Abdi Said took charge of the Interior Ministry.

Women strengthen representation in government

The new cabinet includes a strong female presence, with seven women heading ministries and one appointed secretary of state.

Mouna Osman Aden was named Minister of Health after previously serving in the Ministry of Women and Family Affairs.

Hana Farah Assoweh now leads the Women and Family portfolio, while Ouloufa Ismail Abdo was appointed Minister of Social Affairs and Solidarity.

Other women in the cabinet include Amina Abdi Aden at the Ministry of Urbanism and Housing, Fardoussa Moussa Egueh at Youth and Culture, Safia Mohamed Ali Gadileh at Digital Economy and Innovation, and Mariam Hamadou Ali at Investments and Private Sector Development.

Fatouma Ali Abdallah was appointed Secretary of State for Sports.

First cabinet since Guelleh’s re-election

The government is the first to be formed since President Guelleh secured another term in office on April 10, 2026.

Running under the banner of the Union for the Presidential Majority, Guelleh won 97.81 percent of the vote, defeating opposition candidate Mohamed Farah Samatar of the Unified Democratic Centre, who received 2.19 percent.

Guelleh extends long rule

Guelleh, 78, has ruled Djibouti since 1999. His latest re-election followed a constitutional reform that removed the presidential age limit, allowing him to seek another mandate.