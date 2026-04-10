Low turnout as Djibouti votes in election set to extend Guelleh’s long rule

Low turnout marked the start of voting in Djibouti’s presidential election, with only a trickle of people showing up at polling stations in the early hours in the capital.

Despite more than 256,000 citizens being eligible to vote, participation remained sluggish through the morning, with expectations that crowds might build later in the day.

The vote is widely expected to hand President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh a sixth term, extending nearly three decades in power in this strategically located country. His presence dominates the race, from campaign visibility to nationwide rallies drawing large crowds.

Facing him is Mohamed Farah Samatar, a little-known opposition candidate whose campaign has struggled to gain traction and visibility, with minimal turnout at events and little public recognition.

A recent constitutional change removing the presidential age limit cleared the way for the incumbent to run again, reinforcing expectations of a predictable outcome as results are anticipated later in the evening.