Benin-Niger relations show signs of thaw as Wadagni takes office

Niger PM’s appearance at inauguration signals possible reopening of dialogue after months of regional tensions

Benin’s new president, Romuald Wadagni, officially took office on Sunday with promises of stability, security and regional cooperation — but it was the presence of Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine at the ceremony that drew particular attention across West Africa.

After months of strained relations between Benin and the junta-led Alliance of Sahel States (AES), Zeine’s visit to Cotonou appeared to signal a tentative diplomatic thaw and a willingness by both sides to reopen dialogue.

The inauguration came at a delicate moment for the region, where security threats, economic pressures and political divisions following a series of Sahel coups have reshaped alliances among neighbouring states.

A symbolic visit after months of tension

Relations between Benin and Niger deteriorated sharply after the July 2023 coup in Niamey.

Border closures, political disagreements and diverging regional alignments deepened mistrust between the two neighbours.

Against that backdrop, Zeine’s attendance at Wadagni’s inauguration was widely interpreted as a significant gesture of détente.

Speaking after the ceremony, the Nigerien prime minister suggested that both countries were entering a new phase.

“I believe this is a new path opening up,” Zeine said. “The most important thing is to strengthen our ties and ensure that we can work together.”

He also praised Wadagni’s emphasis on African-led solutions and regional self-determination, themes increasingly echoed by Sahel governments distancing themselves from traditional Western partners.

Wadagni signals pragmatic regional approach

Wadagni, a former finance minister and economist, is widely viewed as a continuity candidate following two terms under outgoing president Patrice Talon.

But analysts say his technocratic and pragmatic profile may also make him more inclined toward a conciliatory regional approach.

During his inauguration speech, Wadagni stressed the importance of rebuilding cooperation with neighbouring countries.

“With our neighbouring countries, we will place particular emphasis on deepening regional cooperation,” he said. “Benin will continue to act in favour of stability, dialogue and respect.”

The 49-year-old also sought to frame his presidency around responsibility and public service.

“I will serve Benin with integrity, with courage and with constancy,” Wadagni declared. “I will serve with the constant awareness that power is never a personal privilege.”

Security and economic pressures driving engagement

Wadagni assumes office at a time when Benin faces growing jihadist violence in its northern regions, blamed largely on the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

At the same time, Niger and Burkina Faso continue to battle expanding Islamist insurgencies while navigating diplomatic isolation from parts of the West African bloc ECOWAS.

For all sides, security and economic realities are increasingly pushing neighbouring countries toward renewed engagement despite recent political fractures.

Under Wadagni’s decade-long tenure as finance minister, Benin recorded strong economic growth and improved public finances, though inequality remains high.

His immediate challenge will be balancing domestic stability with regional diplomacy — particularly with Sahel neighbours whose relations with Cotonou have been deeply strained.

Sunday’s inauguration may not resolve those tensions overnight. But the symbolism of Niger’s presence in Cotonou suggested that channels of communication, at least, are beginning to reopen.