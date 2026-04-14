Wadagni claims landslide victory in Benin election amid calls for unity and reform

In Benin, presidential frontrunner Romuald Wadagni has swept to victory, securing 94 percent of the vote according to provisional results released by the electoral commission. The preliminary tally was published overnight, with final official results still pending.

Wadagni’s decisive lead comes despite relatively low voter enthusiasm, particularly in urban areas. Still, his supporters are now urging him to unite the country and address pressing national challenges.

“He must take up a challenge, the social challenge, winning the hearts of the Beninese people, bringing back those in exile, and securing the release of political detainees,” said voter Sosthene Amoussou, expressing hope for both political and economic progress.

Wadagni is widely seen as continuing the policies of current President Patrice Talon, whose tenure has brought strong economic growth, increased tourism, and major infrastructure development.

However, significant challenges remain. Poverty still affects more than 30 percent of the population, and many citizens say they have yet to feel the benefits of growth. Meanwhile, rising jihadist violence in northern Benin continues to threaten the country’s stability and future development.