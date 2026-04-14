Colombia approves culling plan as Escobar’s Hippos become environmental threat

In Colombia, authorities have approved a plan to cull dozens of hippos descended from animals once brought in by drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 1980s, as their rapidly growing population continues to threaten communities and native wildlife.

The hippos, which roam freely in parts of central Colombia, have multiplied far beyond their original numbers, raising alarm among environmental officials who warn they are disrupting ecosystems and endangering local species.

Environment Minister Irene Vélez said a euthanasia protocol is being developed to allow environmental authorities to carry out controlled population reduction measures with scientific support.

“Without this action, it is impossible to control the population,” Vélez said, warning that projections suggest that by 2030 there could be at least 500 hippos affecting ecosystems and native species such as manatees and river turtles.

Officials say previous control efforts have proven costly and ineffective, leaving culling as a necessary step to manage the invasive population.

However, at Hacienda Nápoles, the hippos have also become an unexpected tourist attraction. Local residents now offer hippo-spotting tours and sell themed souvenirs, transforming a legacy of Colombia’s former drug trade into a growing tourism industry, even as authorities warn of its ecological risks.