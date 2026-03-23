Lula slams ‘colonial mindset’ and UN failures at summit in Colombia

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Saturday accused major powers of reviving a colonial approach toward developing nations, warning against interference in national sovereignty. Speaking at a regional summit, Lula said countries in Latin America must resist external control over their territories and resources.

Lula sharply criticized the United Nations, calling it ineffective in stopping global conflicts.

He pointed to crises in Gaza, Ukraine and tensions involving Iran, and renewed calls for reform of the UN Security Council, which he said reflects outdated post-World War II power structures.

Resources and rising tensions

The Brazilian leader also warned of a new form of economic domination, accusing global powers of seeking control over critical minerals and rare earth resources in developing countries.

He said such competition risks deepening inequality and dependency.

Regional divisions exposed

Lula’s remarks come amid growing geopolitical tensions and divisions across Latin America.

Gustavo Petro echoed criticism of global institutions, while disagreements among regional leaders highlighted the challenges of forming a unified stance.