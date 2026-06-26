World's oldest football goes on display in Florida

The world's oldest known football has crossed the Atlantic for its first-ever appearance in the Americas, taking center stage at Florida's Coral Gables Museum.

Dating back to the 16th century, the leather ball was discovered inside Stirling Castle and is now the centerpiece of an exhibition exploring how the beautiful game has connected nations and cultures for centuries.

Elvis Fuentes, Executive Director, Coral Gables Museum "Yeah, well this is really a unique opportunity. It's the first time ever in America that we are presenting the oldest soccer ball in the world..."

The exhibition, Diplomacy and the Beautiful Game: From Scotland to Brazil to Haiti, features rare artifacts, historic photographs and stories illustrating football's influence far beyond the pitch.

Its central theme is the enduring football relationship between Scotland and Brazil—two nations whose contributions to the sport have shaped its history in very different ways.

Elvis Fuentes: "Now, this is part of an exhibition... we wanted to focus on Scotland-Brazil. Why? Because, of course, Scotland is credited as one of the inventors of the game and Brazil made it an art."

The exhibition opened ahead of the two countries' World Cup meeting, using football as a lens to examine diplomacy, cultural exchange and shared identity.

Museum organizers say the message extends well beyond trophies and rivalries.

Elvis Fuentes: "And so I think what we want to take is that... things that bring people together, playing as a team, have this sense of camaraderie, of diplomacy, of civility that is so important for the world today."

The exhibition runs through July 19, with the world's oldest known football on display from June 22 to 27—offering visitors a rare glimpse into the origins of a game that continues to unite billions around the world.