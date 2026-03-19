Colombia: Baby grey titi monkey gets cuddly ‘mum’ ahead of return to wild

The orphaned baby grey titi monkey found alone near Rionegro in early March is undergoing rehabilitation at a specialised wildlife centre in Barbosa, about 39 km from Medellín. Staff use a soft toy as a surrogate mother to reduce stress and replicate parental care. As of 18 March, the infant, recently filmed clinging to the plush, is being fed milk formula, monitored for its health and gradually introduced to peers in a controlled enclosure. A release into the forests of Magdalena Medio is expected within one to two weeks, once it can forage independently. The grey titi monkey, an endangered species endemic to Colombia, faces threats from deforestation and illegal trade. Centres in Antioquia and Caldas follow structured protocols, with post-release tracking used to assess integration into wild groups.