Pakistan: Karachi thunderstorm kills at least 16 as powerful winds wreak havoc

The storm brought heavy rain and winds reaching up to 90 km/h, toppling walls, signboards and trees across Pakistan’s largest city. In the Baldia Town area, including Mawachh Goth, rescuers recovered 13 bodies from a collapsed building, while emergency teams continued operations on 19 March to search for more victims. Officials said most deaths were caused by structural failures as roofs and walls gave way during the storm. Rescue workers reported multiple incidents across Karachi, with several people also injured. The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned that further storms could affect Sindh in the coming days. Power outages and traffic disruption persisted in parts of the city, while authorities urged residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.