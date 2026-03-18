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Lebanon: Israeli airstrike flattens Beirut apartment block, killing at least six

The strike hit shortly after dawn on 18 March, sending thick smoke over central Beirut as emergency teams rushed to the scene. The Israeli army said it had warned residents to evacuate about an hour before the attack, which flattened the building and damaged nearby vehicles on a busy road. The building had already been targeted three times on 12 March without collapsing, marking a fourth strike in less than a week. Israel claims the site was used by Hezbollah to store large sums of money, though no evidence has been made public. The attack comes as Israel intensifies operations in southern Lebanon in response to cross-border fire. Strikes in central Beirut, once rare, have become more frequent, raising concerns over civilian risk and further escalation in the conflict.

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Lebanon Beirut Israel-Hezbollah conflict Search and rescue Israel Iran conflict Israel Hamas war

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