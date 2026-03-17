Hunger and fear in Khan Younis as Gaza families depend on aid to survive

In Khan Younis, women and children line up with pots, waiting for cooked meals from charity-run Tikkiyya kitchens, a daily ritual for many families. Food remains scarce as border crossings limit aid inflows, leaving local market prices unaffordable for most. Displaced residents report struggling for even one meal a day, a challenge that intensifies during Ramadan as demand surges at sunset. Living conditions grow increasingly hazardous. In Khan Younis, a collapsing wall crushed tents sheltering displaced families, killing two women and a child. Survivors initially mistook the incident for an airstrike. Most of Gaza’s population now relies on humanitarian aid amid widespread destruction, with over 40 million tons of rubble hindering daily life through shortages, flimsy shelters, and unrelenting uncertainty.