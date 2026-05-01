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Dozens still missing in Uganda river boat accident as search resumes

Fishermen push a small boat full of fish in towards the pier at Jinja, Uganda, November 1, 2006   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2006 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Uganda

Some 30 people are believed to be missing still after a boat capsized on the Nguse River in western Uganda on Tuesday night.

Police said the vessel was believed to be carrying "between 35 and 40 passengers” although it could not confirm the exact amount "due to lack of a passenger manifest."

There are conflicting reports as to how many people survived the incident with local authorities saying about eight people had managed to swim to safety.

Meanwhile, anxious families are waiting for news of their relatives as rescuers recover more bodies from the river.

Sulaiman Karungi, a marine policeman, said they believe the boat was heavily overload. It was reportedly also carrying bags of charcoal.

“If you see the boat and you are told that 40, 39 people were onboard, you cannot imagine it,” he said.

Divers were due to head back into the water on Friday as search and rescue operations resumed.

An inquiry into the cause of the incident is ongoing with officials saying possible factors include overloading, night travel, and the condition of the vessel.

Accidents on Ugandan waterways ⁠are ​common, with transport ​operators often using old, badly-maintained boats.

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