Four children killed in machete attack at Kampala nursery school

A shocking attack at a nursery school in Kampala, Uganda has left four young children dead, in an incident that has stunned the nation.

Police say a man gained access to the Gaba Early Childhood Development Program by posing as a parent before carrying out the deadly assault. According to reports, he locked the school gate before attacking the children inside.

Authorities confirmed the victims were all toddlers attending the same daycare facility.

Kituuma Rusoke, Uganda Police spokesperson: "Preliminary findings confirm the tragic loss of four minors during the incident. The deceased have been identified as: Eteku Gideon, a male juvenile, aged approximately 2 years; Kaise Alungat, a female juvenile, aged approximately 2 years; Ignatius Sserwange, a male juvenile, aged approximately 3 years and Ryan Odeke, a male juvenile, aged approximately 2 years. All victims were pupils of the same daycare facility.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene as angry residents gathered, with some attempting to attack him before police intervened. Officers fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd.

Police say investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack.

Uganda Police spokesperson: "The suspect is currently under interrogation as investigations continue to establish his motive, background, and any other relevant circumstances surrounding this heinous crime.”

Such attacks are rare in Kampala, and the tragedy has sparked grief and outrage among parents and the wider community.