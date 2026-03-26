Nigeria’s return to Windsor castle signals new era in UK economic partnership

Nigeria’s return to Windsor Castle after nearly four decades marks more than a ceremonial milestone—it signals a renewed push to strengthen economic ties with the United Kingdom and reposition Africa’s largest economy on the global stage.

The historic visit highlights a shifting dynamic in UK–Africa relations, with Nigeria seeking to attract investment, deepen trade links, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Speaking on Business Africa, Dorothea Hodge, CEO of Aequitas Global, said the real test will be turning high-level commitments into tangible outcomes.

The visit also reshapes Nigeria’s position within the UK’s broader Africa strategy, as London seeks to reinforce trade and investment ties across the continent in a competitive global landscape.

The diaspora advantage

With more than a million Nigerians living in the UK, the diaspora is expected to play a key role in this renewed partnership.

Remittances, entrepreneurship, and professional networks already contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economy. Experts say better policies and targeted initiatives could further harness this potential—transforming diaspora engagement into a powerful driver of bilateral growth.

Uganda’s investors shift toward government securities

Elsewhere on the continent, investment patterns are evolving.

In Uganda, wealth has traditionally been built on land and rental properties. But in 2026, more investors are turning to government securities, drawn by Treasury yields approaching 18 percent.

These instruments are increasingly attractive for offering stable, low-risk returns without the complexities of property management—signaling growing confidence in government-backed financial assets.

Women reshape Côte d’Ivoire’s rubber industry

In Côte d’Ivoire, a quiet transformation is underway in the rubber sector.

More women are gaining ownership of the land they cultivate, challenging long-standing norms in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

This shift is not only boosting incomes but also redefining inheritance practices—creating new pathways for financial independence and generational change.