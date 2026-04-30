Africa’s business leaders push for smarter growth at Paris forum {Business Africa}

African business leaders, investors, and innovators gathered in the French capital for the 6th Business Africa Forum, setting the stage for a bold rethinking of trade, technology, and investment across the continent.

Broadcasting from the event, the Business Africa show captured a clear message emerging from the summit: Africa is no longer waiting for inclusion in the global economy—it is building its own systems.

Fintechs Drive Push for Financial Sovereignty

One of the most urgent themes at the forum was financial sovereignty.

For years, African entrepreneurs have faced barriers accessing global payment platforms such as PayPal, limiting their ability to scale internationally. In response, a new wave of homegrown fintech companies is stepping in to fill the gap.

Among them is DigiPay, a startup focused on building independent payment infrastructure tailored to African markets.

Speaking at the forum, DigiPay Founder and CEO Gachlem Ngassaki-Zoni explained that the company was born out of necessity.

African businesses, he noted, have long struggled with exclusion from global financial systems—forcing innovators to rethink how money moves across the continent.

The concept of “financial sovereignty” is central to this effort. It involves creating payment systems that reduce reliance on foreign platforms, allowing African businesses to transact more freely and retain greater control over their revenues.

However, challenges remain. Scaling trust, ensuring regulatory alignment, and enabling seamless cross-border transactions are still major hurdles for fintech players aiming to unify fragmented markets.

Africa’s Pragmatic AI Revolution

Beyond fintech, another transformation is quietly gaining momentum: artificial intelligence.

Unlike the hype-driven narratives often associated with Silicon Valley, Africa’s AI adoption is grounded in practical needs. Entrepreneurs are leveraging AI tools to solve immediate business challenges—cutting operational costs, improving efficiency, and supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

From automating customer service to optimizing supply chains, AI is becoming a survival tool rather than a luxury—helping businesses remain competitive in increasingly constrained economic environments.

The Rise of the “Handshake Economy” in Real Estate

Investment trends were also in focus, particularly in real estate markets across West Africa.

In countries such as Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal, real estate continues to attract investors seeking higher returns than those typically available in Europe.

But success in these markets often depends on more than capital.

Entrepreneurs at the forum highlighted the importance of what they call the “Handshake Economy”—a system built on trust, relationships, and local networks. In this environment, access to the right partners can turn modest investments into highly profitable ventures.

While Europe may offer stability, Africa’s appeal lies in its growth potential—particularly for investors willing to navigate its relationship-driven business landscape.