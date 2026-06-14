Celebrated Liberian doctor Jerry Brown warns of Ebola spread

As new cases of Ebola are reported in DR Congo, memories of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Liberia remain vivid for Dr. Jerry Brown.

A surgeon and leading figure in the fight against the virus, he is urging authorities not to let their guard down. “Ebola knows no borders,” he says, emphasising that “anyone can leave a country without symptoms and become sick later.”

Named Person of the Year by Time magazine in 2014, Dr. Jerry Brown feared for his family when someone working for him tested positive for the virus.

“For weeks, I had nightmares in which my children were admitted to the Ebola unit,” he confides.

The 2014 Ebola outbreak in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea lasted two years and claimed over 10,000 lives.