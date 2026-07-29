Kenya probes death of 15 elephants at Amboseli park

An investigation has been opened into the unexplained death of 15 elephants in one month at a Kenyan nature park, the Kenyan Wildlife Service said Tuesday.

"Between 24th June and 24th July 2026, 15 elephant deaths were recorded in Amboseli National Park, Kimana Sanctuary and the Kuku Ranch area," the KWS said.

"Of these, 10 elephants exhibited similar clinical signs, including partial paralysis that left them unable to stand before dying within one to two days.

The remaining five carcasses were too decomposed or had been scavenged, making it impossible to establish the cause of death."

Only one adult male died, with others all being females or calves. Preliminary tests detected a potential toxic substance in several of the affected elephants.

Amboseli is world-renowned for its herds of elephants and its savannah landscapes, with Mount Kilimanjaro visible across the border in Tanzania.