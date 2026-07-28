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Mali: Senegalese president arrives for talks with junta leader

FILE - Mali's junta leader Gen. Assimi Goita attends the funeral of former defense minister Sadio Camara at the Military Engineering Parade Ground in Bamako, Mali   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

France

Senegalese president Bassirou Diamaye Faye has arrived for an official visit and discussions with the head of Mali's military junta.

The two are expected to talk about the security situation, military co operation, as well as freight transport.

Mali imports a significant part of its goods through the port of Dakar, but for several months transport has been hampered due to jihadist attacks.

Earlier this year, Mali's authorities announced they had partnered with armed forces in Niger and Burkina Faso to launch air strikes against jihadists.

Assimi Goita has ruled Mali since 2021, when he came to power in a military coup.

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