UNESCO lists South Sudan's antelope migration route as world heritage in danger

South Sudan has secured its first-ever UNESCO World Heritage listing, with the Boma-Badingilo migratory landscape added to the World Heritage in Danger list.

The designation recognizes one of the world's largest wildlife migrations, where around one million antelopes, gazelles and other animals travel each year across more than 37,000 square kilometres of grasslands and savannah between the White Nile and the Ethiopian border.

UNESCO says the ecosystem faces growing threats from conflict, climate change and human pressures, prompting the site to be fast-tracked onto the endangered heritage list.

South Sudan's Tourism Minister, Denay Jock Chagor, described the recognition as a historic milestone for the country's conservation efforts.

He said the Boma-Badingilo landscape is home to one of the greatest wildlife migrations on Earth and represents the resilience, beauty and potential of South Sudan.

Community leaders also welcomed the decision, saying it recognizes not only the wildlife but also the people whose livelihoods, traditions and culture have long been tied to the landscape.

The UNESCO designation is expected to boost international support for conservation and could help attract tourism and funding to protect one of Africa's most spectacular natural ecosystems.

South Sudan gained independence in 2011 and has endured years of conflict, making the recognition a significant achievement for the country's efforts to preserve its natural heritage.