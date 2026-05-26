Three dead after vehicle collides with elephant in Uganda national park

Uganda
Three people were killed and four others injured when a minivan travelling through a national park in Uganda hit an elephant crossing the road.
The crash occurred on Sunday evening within Murchison Falls National Park in Nwoya District.
The vehicle was carrying seven members of the Uganda Revenue Authority who were returning to the capital Kampala from Arua when the accident happened.
The condition of the elephant isn't known.
In a post on social media, the Uganda police force urged motorists to exercise extreme caution and observe the speed limit while driving through national parts especially at night.
Confrontations between humans and wild animals have risen in recent years as expanding populations encroach on wildlife-protected areas.
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