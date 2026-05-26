Traders in eastern Congo warn of shortages due to Rwanda border measures

Traders in Bukavu, capital of DR Congo's South Kivu province, are sounding the alarm over border measures put in place by neighbouring Rwanda in an effort to contain the deadly Ebola outbreak spreading through the region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries adjoining the DRC to act immediately to stop the spread of the Ebola virus detected in eastern Congo in mid-May.

"When they close all the borders, famine spreads everywhere," says cross-border trader Jeanne Cikuru Sifa. "It would be better if the leaders had the mercy to reopen the border so that goods can come in, so that people don’t starve to death."

Kigali is refusing entry to foreign nationals who've travelled through the DRC in the last month, while Rwandan nationals who've visited the country have to quarantine.

Barely two weeks since the outbreak was detected, that's already leading to shortages.

"There used to be loads of goods here, right up to the ceiling," says Sifa. "So everyone’s stock used to reach right up to the ceiling; you could count on there being about 20 sacks, at least 20 sacks each. But look today – the warehouse is empty because the border is closed; nothing’s coming in here. That is the hardship we face today."

The ongoing conflict in the region between government forces and M23 rebels had already left residents without many services. The border closure means they have nowhere else to go.

“We depend on Rwanda," says Bukavu resident Albert Mweze.

"Previously, to get dollars, we had to cross into Rwanda. But now that the banks are closed, we’re all in a bind and can’t figure out how to manage our finances."

But health officials say the measures are necessary.

The African Union's health agencey, Africa CDC, warned on Saturday that ten other African countries are "at risk" of infection. These are Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Zambia.

A rare type of Ebola, known as the Bundibugyo virus, is responsible for the current outbreak. There is currently no vaccine for Bundibugyo.

The outbreak has killed 204 people in the DRC, according to the Congolese health ministry’s latest update on Saturday.

According to the WHO, more than 900 suspected cases have been identified in the country.