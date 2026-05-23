DRC officials warn chains of Ebola transmission still active as they race to contain outbreak

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading concern as health authorities report dozens of suspected cases and emergency burials continue in affected areas.

As the Ebola outbreak continues to spread across eastern DR Congo, health workers in protective suits bury the victims with little ceremony.

Funeral wakes and large gatherings have been temporarily banned as authorities race to contain the deadly hemorrhagic virus.

That's brought pushback from relatives, angry at the imposed measures.

In Bunia, capital of Ituri province, new screening measures have been put in place at checkpoints.

“At every checkpoint, at every entry point, there is a temperature check and systematic hand washing," says Aimé Prospère, head of one of the checkpoints.

"That means any passenger who arrives showing signs of Ebola must not board the plane; we will no longer let them depart, because they are someone who would go on to spread the disease elsewhere.”

According to public health figures, the outbreak has already caused around 160 deaths among nearly 670 suspected cases.

The World Health Organization has declared the situation an international emergency, while response efforts are complicated by insecurity and limited access to affected zones.

Officials warn that transmission chains remain active, while the lack of vaccine for this strain of Ebola complicates containment efforts.