Ebola fears force India-Africa Summit postponement

The 2026 India-Africa Forum Summit has been postponed amid growing fears over a deadly Ebola outbreak in Central Africa. India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the African Union announced the decision Thursday, citing an “evolving health situation” and the need to ensure full participation from African leaders.

The move comes as DR Congo confirmed a new Ebola case in South Kivu, a region controlled by the Rwanda-backed AFC/M23 militia. Health officials say the 28-year-old victim died before the diagnosis was confirmed.

The latest outbreak has already caused nearly 140 suspected deaths and hundreds of probable infections across eastern DR Congo, where ongoing conflict is complicating emergency response efforts.

The World Health Organization has labeled the outbreak a high regional risk, though global risk remains low. No approved vaccine or treatment currently exists for the Bundibugyo strain behind the epidemic.

The crisis is also unfolding amid major humanitarian funding cuts, including reduced US support for global health agencies under President Donald Trump.

A new date for the India-Africa summit has not yet been announced.