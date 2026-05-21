Ukrainian drone pilots compete in high-speed contests

Ukrainian military units have introduced tournaments and point based systems designed to improve speed, precision and coordination among drone pilots. While details about a reported “Wild Drones” competition remain unclear, the wider practice is well established across Ukraine’s defence sector. Operators train by flying low and fast through obstacle courses that simulate battlefield conditions such as trenches, ruined buildings and wooded terrain. Military analysts say these exercises help pilots improve manoeuvring under electronic jamming and hostile fire while allowing commanders to identify the most effective tactics and crews. Drones now play a central role in the war, with both Ukrainian and Russian forces deploying thousands every day along the front line. Ukraine has built a broad “army of drones” ecosystem that includes specialised schools, technology hubs and software platforms linking live reconnaissance data with battlefield command systems. FPV drones are widely used for surveillance and strikes against moving targets. Competitive training inspired by civilian drone racing has become a practical tool for preparing operators without exposing them immediately to combat risks. Officials and military volunteers argue the approach also helps morale in units operating under constant pressure since Russia’s full scale invasion in February 2022.