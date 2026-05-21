Israel destroyed a four storey house in overnight airstrike in central Gaza camp

The attack entirely destroyed the building and left heavy structural rubble scattered across nearby narrow streets. By Thursday morning, personal household belongings, clothing, and children’s toys were visible mixed among the debris. While no fatalities were immediately confirmed, emergency and rescue teams extracted multiple injured civilians from the wreckage. The victims, including at least one individual reported to be in critical condition, were transferred to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah for emergency treatment. Residents gathered around the destroyed structure as families searched through broken concrete and damaged furniture. “There is no ceasefire,” said homeowner Ibrahim Ismail after the strike. The incident is the latest in a series of strikes that have occurred despite a regional ceasefire agreement originally intended to reduce violence following prolonged conflict. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that hundreds of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce came into effect, though the ministry's figures do not distinguish between civilians and militants. Israel has stated that its military operations are responses to attacks near military-controlled areas and ceasefire violations by armed groups. Four Israeli soldiers have reportedly been killed during the same period. The Maghazi refugee camp, a densely populated urban area in central Gaza, has repeatedly been affected by strikes and fighting since the conflict escalated in 2023.