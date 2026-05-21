Morocco: diaspora remittance boost economy {Business Africa}

Remittances from Moroccans living abroad continue to play a major role in the Moroccan economy. According to the latest data from the Exchange Office, diaspora remittances exceeded $12.4 billion by the end of 2025.

Already in 2024, these remittances had reached over $11.7 billion, representing more than 8% of the Kingdom's gross domestic product. This strategic resource allows Morocco to maintain its position among the leading recipients of remittances in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to the World Bank.

Behind these figures, more than 5 million Moroccans live abroad, primarily in Europe. France remains the top destination country, followed by Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Beyond providing financial support to families, Rabat now aims to further mobilize the capital and skills of the diaspora towards productive investments. The goal is to support industrial projects and value-creating sectors to strengthen economic growth, employment, and development in the Kingdom.

Zimbabwe: Tobacco Boom Among Smallholder Farmers

In southern Zimbabwe, a growing number of smallholder farmers are turning to tobacco cultivation, considered more profitable than maize or sunflowers. The country hopes to harvest more than 360,000 tons this year, a record level.

In Figtree, farmer Read Sola chose tobacco after losing his crops to a pest. “It destroyed all my crops,” he explains.

However, the sector's growth is raising environmental concerns related to deforestation caused by drying the leaves.

“We used to cut wood to fuel the kilns,” says another farmer, Lovemore Sakala.

To limit this impact, some producers are now using more energy-efficient dryers.

Nigeria: Cashew Nut Industry Concerned Over Proposed Export Ban

In Nigeria, cashew nut producers and traders are opposing a government proposal to ban the export of raw nuts. The bill, currently being examined by the National Assembly, is considered "anti-social" by several stakeholders in the sector.

Farmers and exporters fear significant economic losses, as exports remain the primary driver of profitability for the industry. Some are already reporting price increases and supply difficulties.

Experts are also warning of the potential consequences for more than five million farmers. Nigeria is currently the world's sixth-largest producer of cashew nuts.