Africa forward summit: Africa’s space race takes off {Business Africa}

Kenya’s Shared Space Network Cuts Data Costs

Africa is stepping up its ambitions in the space sector, with more countries launching satellites to support agriculture, climate monitoring, security and disaster management.

Yet one major challenge remains: how to access and process the data efficiently and affordably.

At the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, SkyConnect unveiled a new model that connects idle satellite ground stations into a shared network, reducing costs and speeding up data delivery.

Described as the “Airbnb of ground stations,” the platform allows countries to monetize underused infrastructure while avoiding heavy upfront investments.

Nathan Juglar, one of the project leaders, says the CAPEX-free model could help African countries move beyond dependence on foreign assistance and become profitable, sovereign players in the global space economy.

The initiative could unlock practical benefits ranging from crop monitoring and food security to environmental protection and early-warning systems.

Mauritius Turns Brain Drain into Brain Gain

Brain drain continues to deprive many African countries of skilled professionals.

Mauritius is pursuing a different strategy.

The island nation is attracting talent from across Africa and positioning itself as a hub for innovation, technology and high-value services.

By combining political stability, favorable tax policies and a strong business environment, Mauritius is transforming itself into a destination for entrepreneurs, digital specialists and investors.

Its “brain gain” approach is helping diversify the economy beyond tourism and building a modern service sector designed for long-term growth.

Juba’s Youth Build a Digital Economy

In Juba, young entrepreneurs are harnessing digital tools to grow businesses despite major obstacles.

Only about 13 percent of South Sudan’s population has internet access, one of the lowest connectivity rates in the world.

Conflict, inflation and infrastructure shortages continue to weigh heavily on the economy.

Still, a new generation of traders and innovators is using mobile phones, social media and digital payments to create income opportunities.

Their efforts are helping to build a resilient, fast-growing digital economy in South Sudan’s capital.