Peace activists rally to protect Palestinians during Jerusalem flag march

Near Damascus Gate, members of the Jewish-Palestinian movement Standing Together handed out flowers, greeted residents in Arabic and positioned themselves near Palestinian shops and neighbourhoods as thousands of nationalist marchers carrying Israeli flags prepared to enter the Old City. Israeli police deployed large security forces along the route, including barriers, mounted officers and reinforced patrols. Many Palestinian owned shops closed early over fears of unrest, while several roads leading to the Old City, including areas around Jaffa Road and the city gates, were sealed from mid-afternoon. Jerusalem Day commemorates Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem and the Old City during the Six-Day War. The move is not recognised internationally as changing the legal status of the city. Around 300 activists from Standing Together and allied groups spread across sensitive areas, including the Muslim Quarter, in an effort to prevent violence, vandalism and provocative chants that have led to clashes during previous marches. The movement’s co-director, Rula Daoud, said the aim was to protect Palestinian residents and businesses. By early afternoon, groups of young nationalist activists had already begun gathering near Damascus Gate, singing, dancing and waving Israeli flags under close police supervision. No major incidents had been reported by that stage, although tensions remained high amid the wider confrontation between Israel and Iran.