African sporting world mourns passing of continental Athletics head

The sporting world is mourning the passing of Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, president of the Confederation of African Athletics who died on Wednesday at the age of 75 at his home in Yaoundé.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Cameroonian who is remembered as one of the continent’s most influential sports leaders.

World Athletics said it was saddened to hear of his passing, with its President Sebastian Coe, describing Malboum as a man of determination and kindness.

The president of Athletics Kenya, Jackson Tuwei, said his “dedication, wisdom, and passion for athletics greatly transformed and elevated the sport across the African continent”.

Although he had a career in the army, in the 1970s, Malboum represented Cameroon in sprinting, long jump, and relay events.

He went on to spend nearly three decades in service to athletics, sports governance, and the wider Olympic movement across Africa.

At the time of his death, he was president of several sports organisations, including the International Military Sports Council, Cameroon’s National Olympic and Sports Committee, and the Association of African Olympic Sports Confederations.

He also served as a council member of World Athletics.

Under his leadership, African athletics experienced significant growth, including development programmes and greater representation for athletes on the global stage.

His passing comes as African Senior Athletics Championships takes place in Accra, Ghana, an event he was due to attend.