Macron in Addis Ababa: “African problems must be solved by Africa”

French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed that Africa should lead the response to its own political and security crises, speaking in Addis Ababa after a trilateral meeting with African Union Commission chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and UN Secretary‑General António Guterres.

During his first visit to the African Union headquarters, Macron said France fully supports mediation efforts coordinated by the AU, calling it the “legitimate body” to address the continent’s challenges.

“We believe that African problems must first and foremost be resolved and coordinated by Africa,” Macron said, adding that France has consistently backed African‑led diplomacy in recent years.

His remarks came at the end of a five‑day Africa tour that began in Egypt and included the Africa Forward summit in Kenya.

AU leadership highlighted in security discussions

AU Commission chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the talks focused heavily on peace and security, noting France’s role on the UN Security Council in stabilising conflict zones.

“We spoke at length about issues of peace and security, and about how France contributes to stabilising certain hotspots of tension,” he said.

The meeting underscored growing calls for the AU to take a more central role in crisis management across the continent.

Paris to host conference on au peace funding

Macron announced that Paris will host an international conference later this year to raise additional financing for the African Union Peace Fund.

The fund, created in 1993, was largely inactive for two decades before being revived in 2018 and has raised around $400 million in 2024.

The French president also urged full implementation of UN Resolution 2719, adopted in 2023, which provides for mandatory UN member‑state contributions to AU peace operations.

Strengthening Africa's peacekeeping capacity

Throughout his tour, Macron emphasized the need for the AU to develop “more capacity” for peacekeeping and to build its own mediation mechanisms. France, he said, intends to support these efforts while ensuring African institutions remain in the lead.

His visit to Ethiopia included a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed before the trilateral session at the AU headquarters — a symbolic moment highlighting France’s evolving approach to African partnerships.