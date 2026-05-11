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France's Macron announces more than €1 billion of investment deals in Kenya

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Kenya's President William Ruto greet each other at State House in Nairobi, Kenya, 10 May 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

French President Emmanuel Macron urged more investment in Africa on Sunday, as he prepared to co-host the Africa-Forward summit with his Kenyan counterpart.

The first such forum to be held in an English-speaking country, it marks a shift in French policytowards the continent.

Paris has stressed its new outlook as a "partnership of equals," with the focus on economic cooperation and investment.

Macron used the occasion to announce major news deals between the two nations:

"French companies are investing in and believe in Kenya’s potential, CMA-CGM, which has just committed to renovating two terminals at the port of Mombasa, a total investment of €700 million; Meridiam, which is set to expand the country’s second wind farm to the tune of $225 million; Kibeto; and in total, across all the projects, as we have seen, as I was saying, more than €1 billion has been committed."

In all, Macron and Kenya's President Ruto signed 11 agreements on Sunday, including investments in modernised transport, sustainable agriculture and a nuclear energy plant.

"We understand as African leaders that we too have responsibilities," Ruto said.

"This relationship is not going to be one-sided. We will be expecting from France as they will be expecting from us and they will be giving as much as we are giving. That is the win-win, you know, mutually beneficial relationship."

Ruto said both leaders expect the summit to be a “turning point” toward a better partnership. But he added that Nairobi is looking to nurture a wide range of relationships, "neither looking East nor West" but "looking forward."

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