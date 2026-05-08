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Gabon's president courts Angolan investors

Elected last April and sworn in in May, Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema recently carried out a cabinet reshuffle   -  
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AP Photo

By Africanews

with AFP

Angola

Gabonese president Brice Oligui Nguema on Friday sought to convince Angolan investors to visit his country.

The Angola-Gabon economic roundtable brought together business leaders from both countries.

"I was saying since the 30 August 2023 [date of the coup in Gabon: ed] we have streamlined our procedures, we have revised the mining code and the petroleum code. There are two types of investment in our country, either in PPP [Putblic Private Partnership] or in BOT [Build-Operate-Transfer], depending on the model you choose," Oligui said.

The Gabonese president is in Angola on a state visit.

Organized by Angola's investment agency, the meeting sought to build a bilateral strategic partnership.

Gabon and Angola are oil producers but struggle with high levels of poverty and debt, and are trying to diversify their economies.

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