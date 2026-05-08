Gabon's president courts Angolan investors

Angola
Gabonese president Brice Oligui Nguema on Friday sought to convince Angolan investors to visit his country.
The Angola-Gabon economic roundtable brought together business leaders from both countries.
"I was saying since the 30 August 2023 [date of the coup in Gabon: ed] we have streamlined our procedures, we have revised the mining code and the petroleum code. There are two types of investment in our country, either in PPP [Putblic Private Partnership] or in BOT [Build-Operate-Transfer], depending on the model you choose," Oligui said.
The Gabonese president is in Angola on a state visit.
Organized by Angola's investment agency, the meeting sought to build a bilateral strategic partnership.
Gabon and Angola are oil producers but struggle with high levels of poverty and debt, and are trying to diversify their economies.
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