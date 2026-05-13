Prosecutors seek seven-year prison term for Sarkozy in Gaddafi case

French prosecutors have requested a seven‑year prison sentence for former president Nicolas Sarkozy in his appeal trial over allegations that his 2007 presidential campaign received illegal funding from Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya — a case that has become one of the most explosive political‑financial scandals of France’s Fifth Republic.

After three days of what the prosecution described as a “fierce” closing argument, the Paris general prosecutor’s office asked the appeals court to impose the same seven‑year sentence it sought during the first trial.

Sarkozy was previously convicted and handed a five‑year prison term, serving 20 days behind bars before being released pending appeal.

Prosecutors portrayed Sarkozy as “the principal, the sole beneficiary” and “the instigator” of an alleged pact with the Libyan regime to secure covert funding for his 2007 campaign.

A battle for political survival

The appeal trial, now nearing its conclusion, is critical for Sarkozy, who insists that “not one cent” of Libyan money entered his campaign or personal finances. A ruling is expected on 30 November.

If convicted again, his remaining legal recourse would be an appeal to France’s Court of Cassation.

Sarkozy’s lawyer Christophe Ingrain said the defense would demonstrate the former president’s “perfect innocence,” arguing that no evidence supports the accusation of Libyan financing.

Accusations of a secret pact with Ghaddafi

The prosecution’s case centers on allegations that Sarkozy, then interior minister under Jacques Chirac, struck an agreement with Gaddafi to receive illicit funds in exchange for political favors — including examining the judicial situation of Abdallah Senoussi, Gaddafi’s powerful intelligence chief and brother‑in‑law.

According to investigators, two secret meetings in Libya in late 2005 involving Sarkozy’s close aides Claude Guéant and Brice Hortefeux laid the groundwork for the arrangement.

In 2006, around €6 million allegedly moved from Libyan accounts to intermediary Ziad Takieddine, who has since died.

Prosecutors argue these maneuvers “tainted the financing of the supreme election of the Fifth Republic.”

Co‑defendants also face heavy sentences

The prosecution also requested: six years in prison for Claude Guéant, four years, including two suspended, for Brice Hortefeux, with the firm portion to be served under electronic monitoring

Both men were previously convicted in the first trial for their roles in the alleged scheme.

Victims’ groups welcome the prosecution’s stance

Guillaume Denoix de Saint Marc, founder of a French victims’ association linked to the 1989 UTA DC‑10 bombing — an attack attributed to Senoussi — welcomed the prosecution’s demands, saying he hoped Sarkozy would “return to prison, at least long enough to write a second book.”

Verdict expected at the end of the month

After two months of hearings and testimony from ten defendants, the trial is set to conclude in two weeks with final defense arguments.

The appeals court will deliver its decision on 30 November, a ruling that could once again send a former French president to prison.