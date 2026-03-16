Former French president Sarkozy back in court over Libyan financing scandal

Nicolas Sarkozy, former president of France, was in court this Monday for the start of his appeal trial in the Libyan campaign financing scandal that already saw him receive a first 5-year-prison sentence last year. The second trial will run until 3 June.

France's unprecedented court case involving former president Nicolas Sarkozy is heading into its second round.

Monday marked the start of the appeals trial in Libyan financing scandal, in which Sarkozy is accused of having made a deal with late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddhafi to receive financing for his presidential campaign in 2007.

Under the alleged deal, reportedly struck by two of Sarkozy's closest political aides, Gaddhafi would have provided Sarkozy with financing for his presidential campaign, in exchange for help to restore his role on the international scene. At the first trial in the case, a Paris court found Sarkozy guilty of criminal conspiracy but did not conclude that he received or used the funds from Libya in his campaign.

Sarkozy was already sentenced for the first time in the case last September.

He received a five-year prison sentence and was jailed for twenty days before being released again.

He immediately challenged the court's decision, maintaining that he was innocent.

The appeals trial is set to run until 3 June. Despite the first sentence in September, the opening of a new trial means that Sarkozy is now once again presumed innocent.