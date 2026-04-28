Six jailed for life over deadly 2020 jihadist attack in Ivory Coast

Justice has been delivered nearly six years after the Kafolo assault that shook Ivory Coast.

Six men have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in a 2020 jihadist attack that killed 14 Ivorian soldiers at a border post in Kafolo, a village in the country’s northeast.

The verdict, confirmed by lawyer Abdoulaye Ben Meïté, marks one of the most significant rulings in Ivory Coast’s ongoing fight against extremist violence spilling over from the Sahel.

The attack, carried out overnight on 10-11 June 2020, targeted a military post near the border with Burkina Faso.

Although no group claimed responsibility, authorities blamed jihadist fighters operating from Burkinabe territory, describing the assault as retaliation for a joint counterterrorism operation conducted by Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.

A sweeping trial with mixed outcomes

Out of 45 defendants, six received life sentences, 17 were sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined 50 million CFA francs (about $89,000), and one received a five‑year sentence while 21 were acquitted.

The wide range of verdicts reflects the complex web of involvement in the attack, which investigators say included logistical support networks stretching across borders.

A region under pressure

Ivory Coast’s northern frontier borders Burkina Faso and Mali — two countries deeply affected by Islamist insurgencies.

Over recent years, violence has pushed steadily southward, threatening coastal West African states previously considered insulated from Sahel‑based extremism.

Kafolo has been hit more than once. In March 2021, three Ivorian soldiers were killed in coordinated attacks on two army positions near the Burkinabe border, including one in the same village.

The country’s deadliest jihadist incident remains the 2016 Grand-Bassam attack, where 19 people were killed in a seaside resort east of Abidjan.

Ongoing vigilance

The verdicts underscore Ivory Coast’s determination to confront the evolving threat.

As instability in the Sahel deepens, security analysts warn that coastal nations must brace for continued pressure from armed groups seeking new footholds.