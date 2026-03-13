France returns 'talking drum' looted in 1916 in Ivory Coast

France returned a sacred drum that was taken from the Ivory Coast during colonial rule at a ceremony in Abidjan on Friday, marking the first official restitution of a cultural artefact from France to the West African country.

The Djidji Ayôkwé, described as the "talking drum," is a massive carved wooden drum once used by the Atchan people of the Abidjan region to communicate between villages. It landed in the economic capital early Friday morning.

The artefact will be stored for a month in a secure location to prevent cracks in the centuries-old wood. It must remain in a climate-controlled box most of the time, in order to reacclimate to the Ivory Coast's weather

It is expected to go on display in April at the newly renovated Museum of Civilizations in Abidjan.

"Your return is a message for our young people who have decided to take ownership of their history, for the communities that are rediscovering their Djidji Ayôkwé, a symbol of social cohesion, peace and dialogue," Ivory Coast's culture minister, Françoise Remarck, said during the ceremony.

Seized by French colonial authorities in 1916, the Djidji Ayôkwé had been among 148 objects formally requested by the Ivory Coast from France in 2018.

“This drum has been gone for centuries, so today, as a young man, I am overjoyed to receive it and to see it,” said Serge Akmel, who came to watch the arrival.

“When this drum was taken, it was difficult for us; they took something heavy from us. Today, we received the drum.”

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to return the drum during the Africa-France summit in 2021, part of broader discussions on the restitution of African cultural heritage.