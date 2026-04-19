At MASA 2026, a choreographer's tribute to Abidjan's urban culture

The largest performing arts market on the African continent is back in Abidjan.

The 2026 edition of MASA took over the capital’s Culture Palace with hundreds of diverse shows — ranging from storytelling and contemporary dance to music and street art —for an audience of all ages that has come out in droves.

Among the highlights of this edition is a play that has caused a sensation: "On descend à la Rue Princesse," by Ivorian choreographer Massidi Adiatou.

The show is a vibrant tribute to this iconic hub of Abidjan’s urban culture, which disappeared in 2012 and where Adiatou himself cut his teeth as a street dancer in the working-class neighbourhood of Yopougon.

“There is a source in this street that has allowed Ivorian culture to embrace the whole world," said Adiatou. "It has brought about beautiful things and I don’t want it to stop.”

Around 20 dancers mesmerise the audience for an hour and a half in an explosion of energy, enhanced by flamboyant carnival costumes.

'Fulfilment and entertainment'

Among them, Junior Frisson — whose real name is Kouassi Koffi — embodies the irresistible heartthrob of the street, the legendary seducer.

‘Rue Princesse has a great vibe — it’s all about fulfilment and entertainment. And here, in the show, we’re portraying Rue Princesse, but with a futuristic twist. We’re perhaps imagining what Rue Princesse will be like in 2030,” Frisson said.

In the bar created by Massidi Adiatou and her company New Black, the atmosphere is electric.

With dazzling lighting, alluring waitresses and alcohol flowing freely, Rue Princesse is brought back to life before our eyes, transformed.

Young acrobats compete in virtuosity to a spellbinding soundtrack, verging on trance.

Karel Tendjou plays a charming waitress and proudly champions the legacy of coupé-décalé.

“It’s pure coupé-décalé. It’s a dance designed to bring joy. We share our energy; we share our joy,” she said.

The audience in Abidjan seemed to enjoy themselves.

“Words can’t do it justice," said Bayange Prince, an audience member. "I feel like they've managed to blend classical music with coupé-décalé to create something I’ve never seen before.”

The MASA performances featured at the Culture Palace and in several districts of Abidjan until this weekend.

The next edition of the festival will take place in 2028.