Former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade, now in his 100s, is a political icon in Senegal, where he is still widely adored, despite his controversial departure from power following an attempt to secure a third term.

This week, Senegal is reliving the saga of its former leader during festivities presided over by Head of State Bassirou Diomaye Faye, including a conference on Thursday and Friday at the Grand Théâtre de Dakar, one of his achievements.

Coming from President Faye, various politicians—including opponents of his regime—as well as anonymous internet users, a widespread tribute has been paid for several days to “Gorgui” (the old man, in the Wolof language), officially born on May 29, 1926, in Saint-Louis (north) and head of Senegal from 2000 to 2012.

“Thousands of Senegalese are celebrating him in their hearts,” declared National Assembly President Ousmane Sonko, praising “one of the most illustrious fathers of Senegalese democracy,” after having strongly criticized him in the past. Mr. Wade has not spoken publicly about recent developments in Senegalese politics, which have seen President Faye formalize his split with the party and dismiss his Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, who has since been elected president of the National Assembly.

A shrewd politician and a gifted orator, Abdoulaye Wade remains, more than 50 years after founding it, the leader of the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS, liberal), with which he came to power after 26 years in opposition and four failed presidential campaigns.

The son of a merchant and a former schoolteacher, he had a brilliant academic career. After graduating from high school, he received a scholarship to continue his studies in France, where he met his future French wife, Viviane Vert, with whom he would have a son, Karim, and a daughter, Sindiély.

Great Hope

After earning degrees in law, economics, and applied mathematics, he returned to his homeland in 1960, taught law, and then opened a law practice.

While President Léopold Sédar Senghor (1960–1980) ruled without legal opposition, Abdoulaye Wade convinced him in 1974 to allow him to form the PDS. Under the regime of President Abdou Diouf (1981–2000), Wade was arrested, imprisoned several times, and became the “president of the streets.”

After a triumphant election victory in 2000 at the age of 74, following a campaign marked by his slogan “Sopi” (Change), he sparked immense hope for the country’s reconstruction.

But more than 10 years later, at the age of 85, he has turned a deaf ear to calls not to seek another term in 2012, despite his promise to serve only two terms, through 2012.

In 2007, he was re-elected to a five-year term, but has since amended the Constitution to reinstate the seven-year term.

The president has systematically sidelined his close associates, with the exception of his son Karim: a “super minister,” Karim holds multiple portfolios. His father would like him to succeed him, according to former close associates who have become opponents, but his inner circle denies this claim.

“A builder”

In June 2011, under pressure from the streets, Wade was forced to withdraw his reform that would have allowed a president to be elected with 25% of the vote. But despite the protests and criticism, particularly from Western countries, he asked for more time to finish his projects.

In 2012, he was forced to face one of his former close associates, Macky Sall, in the second round of the presidential election; he had appointed Sall as a minister and then as prime minister before their split in 2008.

In the month leading up to the first round of the 2012 presidential election, at least six people were killed and 150 were injured in protests against his candidacy.

He was defeated in the second round by Mr. Sall and missed the opportunity to step down from power with dignity and peacefully.

During his tenure, Mr. Wade helped build infrastructure for his country: roads, an airport, and a grand theater in Dakar, as well as schools and hospitals. He introduced a gender parity law and honored the tirailleurs by dedicating a day to them. He became one of the continent’s leading voices and was a founding member of NEPAD, a development plan for Africa.

But the critical press denounced financial scandals, poverty, inequality, and the travel habits of the head of state with his powerful ego.

He is “the builder,” “the modernizer,” “the visionary” to some, “the monarch” or “the illusionist” to others.

Although he had given himself “100 days” to resolve it, the independence rebellion in Casamance is still active, 43 years later.

After leaving office, he scaled back his international activities. He devoted himself primarily to securing the release of his son Karim, who was convicted in 2015, imprisoned for illicit enrichment, and pardoned in 2016 by Macky Sall.