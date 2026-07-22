Senegal: President faye's backing of Macky Sall signals a political shift

Welcomed as a victory by Macky Sall's supporters, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye's decision to back his predecessor's bid for the post of United Nations Secretary-General marks a turning point after months of strained relations between the two men.

The announcement comes just days after their meeting at the presidential palace, which appears to have paved the way for an unexpected political rapprochement.

According to Moussa Balde, the coordinator of the Republican Academics Networks, home support is crucial when seeking a higher position, especially in global institutions like the United Nations.

"In diplomacy, when a country does not support one of its own, it becomes difficult for its partners to do so. I believe that more than 40 African countries were already backing this candidacy, and now we could see unanimous support across Africa. This puts Senegal's partners at ease. So I believe Senegal's endorsement of the candidacy is extremely important," said Moussa Balde.

The endorsement is seen as crucial, particularly for the president as he navigates his political rivalry with Ousmane Sonko's Pastef party. According to this political analyst, Bassirou Diomaye Faye's support for Macky Sall is driven by electoral calculations, as the future presidential party positions itself against the political movement that brought him to power.

"Pastef controls the National Assembly and remains a major political force in the country. Meanwhile, Diomaye has activated his own coalition, Diomaye Président, with the aim of creating a political party. He will need support in the inevitable political confrontations ahead with Ousmane Sonko. That is why he needs backing from the APR, and even from the PDS. During his recent trip to Qatar, he unexpectedly met Karim Wade, which shows he is looking for allies. Supporting Macky Sall is therefore also a way of seeking political support in return for the future showdown with Ousmane Sonko," said Alassane Samba Diop, a political analyst.

It is also worth noting that Pastef has not changed its position on Senegal's support for Macky Sall's candidacy for United Nations Secretary-General. Ousmane Sonko's party remains opposed to the initiative, holding the former president responsible for the violence that left nearly 80 people dead during protests in 2021 and 2023.